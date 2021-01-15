Bhavesh Patel Joins Dallas Federal Reserve Bank Board

Dallas: The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas has appointed Bob Patel to its Houston Branch board of directors for a term ending Dec. 31, 2023.

Patel is CEO of Houston-based LyondellBasell, one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies with over 19,500 employees globally. He joined LyondellBasell in 2010 and became CEO in 2015.

For more than 20 years, Patel held positions of increasing responsibility at Chevron Corporation and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company. He has held senior executive roles in The Netherlands, Singapore and the United States.

He earned a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering from The Ohio State University and a master of business administration degree from Temple University.

Commenting on Bob Patel’s appointment: “IACCGH is proud that our Advisor Bob Patel will be serving on this august body :: Jagdip Ahluwalia, Founding Secretary IACCGH”