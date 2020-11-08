Biden-Harris Declare Victory after Surpassing Electoral College Threshhold

Democrats did not see the results they were hoping for in the Senate or House, although they lead in the race to retain control of the House. And the party is closely watching Georgia, where one Senate race is already headed to a runoff and another could be, as well — setting up two high-stakes races on January 5 with control of the Senate on the line.

Harris has paid tribute to a “generation of women” who stood before her, as she became the first woman and woman of colour to take the title of the vice president-elect of the United States. Her tribute came during a victory speech in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday night where she first thanked her late mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris.

“And to the woman most responsible for my presence here today — my mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, who is always in our hearts,” Ms Harris said, adding: “When she came here from India at the age of 19, she maybe didn’t quite imagine this moment. But she believed so deeply in an America where a moment like this is possible.”

Desi Twitter erupted Saturday in response to the news that Joe Biden became president-elect and Sen. Kamala Harris will become the first female, first Black and first South Asian American vice president.

Many on Desi Twitter, the space where South Asians share everything from political commentary to inside jokes and memes, celebrated the win for representation.

Leading up to the election, a report found that 65 percent of Indian Americans were planning to vote for Biden. Demographic breakdowns for Asian Americans have not yet been released for this year’s election.

Harris, the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, had highlighted her roots in her vice presidential acceptance speech in August, acknowledging “my chitthis,” the Tamil word for “aunts.”

That instance had created an emotional stir for her South Asian supporters. Here’s how the community reacted to the news of her election Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Joe Biden on winning the 2020 US Election and becoming the person-in-line to become the 46th President of the United States unseating incumbent Donald Trump.

PM Modi tweeted a photo of the pair of them from his visit to the US when Biden was Barack Obama’s Vice President and hailed his then contributions to strengthening India-US relations. PM Modi said: “Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights.

The Prime Minister has also congratulated Kamala Harris, highlighting the significance of her achievement. “Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership.