Big B to shoot in Pune for Sairat director’s next

We had earlier reported about ‘Sairat’ director Nagraj Manjule making his Hindi direction debut with none other than Amitabh Bachchan. As per reports, the film, which revolves around slum soccer, will be shot in the city. A set for the film is currently being set up in the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus and as soon as the set is ready, Manjule will start shooting with Bachchan there.

The film’s team, after obtaining necessary permissions from the university, has dug up a portion of the playground in the campus for erecting the set. However, Manjule has refuted reports that students are not being allowed to play on the ground.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com