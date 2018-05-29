MFAH- Home Page
Big Boss 11’s Bandgi Kalra makes heads turn in a stunning outfit

download (3)

Big Boss 11’s contestant Bandgi Kalra knows how to keep her fashion game on point. Recently, she posted a picture of herself on Instagram, wherein she is seen in a dull blue colored jumpsuit. She captioned the picture as, “Bangalore times 👗 #ootdfashion #bangaloretimesfashionweek #fashionistas #urmillamatondkar #sonusood #rashmidesai #puneeshsharma #pungi #baneesh #bandgikalra.”

The Big Boss contestant dresses right for every occasion and manages to look perfect every time.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

