Big Boss 11’s Bandgi Kalra makes heads turn in a stunning outfit

Big Boss 11’s contestant Bandgi Kalra knows how to keep her fashion game on point. Recently, she posted a picture of herself on Instagram, wherein she is seen in a dull blue colored jumpsuit. She captioned the picture as, “Bangalore times 👗 #ootdfashion #bangaloretimesfashionweek #fashionistas #urmillamatondkar #sonusood #rashmidesai #puneeshsharma #pungi #baneesh #bandgikalra.”

The Big Boss contestant dresses right for every occasion and manages to look perfect every time.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com