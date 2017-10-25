Bigg Boss 11: Dennis’s SHOCKING revelations about his girlfriend Bandgi

Bigg Boss is going murkier with every daybreak. There are new revelations and controversies coming up to the fore every single day. There have been fights left right and centre in the house. Lots of bickering, arguments and conspiracies are being hatched inside the Bigg Boss mansion.

Just in a few days of the show, Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma started their romance on the show for the cameras but it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to state that the closeness between the two has become. As we saw in the last episodes, Puneesh discusses Bandgi’s boyfriend Dennis Nagpal. Puneesh was heard saying that he has fallen in love with Bandgi. However, Bandgi said she is scared as her boyfriend would be very angry. Puneesh then tells her that he will handle the situation outside if anything such happens. The two are inseparable since day one and this forced Bandgi’s boyfriend Dennis Nagpal to take a huge step.

Credit: tellychakkar.com