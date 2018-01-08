Bigg Boss 11: ‘I Didn’t Win, But Definitely Won Hearts,’ Says Evicted Contestant Luv Tyagi

Luv Tyagi (non-celebrity contestant) got evicted from the Bigg Boss house in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode. After being evicted, Luv, who was called the ‘lucky boy’ of the house by host Salman Khan, spoke about his journey in the house. Luv told Indian Express: “I am definitely happy to have survived the game so long but yes sad that I couldn’t reach the finale. There’s a lot more that I could have done but since it’s about votes, you don’t know what will happen. There’s a feeling of dissatisfaction but I am happy overall.” Luv was nominated with celebrity contestants Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde along with Vikas Gupta and received the least number of votes during the live voting activity that took place at a Mumbai mall.

