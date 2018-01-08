IAN- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

Bigg Boss 11: ‘I Didn’t Win, But Definitely Won Hearts,’ Says Evicted Contestant Luv Tyagi

Added by Indo American News on January 8, 2018.
Saved under Television Feed
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

luv-tyagi-instagram_650x400_61515411406

Luv Tyagi (non-celebrity contestant) got evicted from the Bigg Boss house in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode. After being evicted, Luv, who was called the ‘lucky boy’ of the house by host Salman Khan, spoke about his journey in the house. Luv told Indian Express: “I am definitely happy to have survived the game so long but yes sad that I couldn’t reach the finale. There’s a lot more that I could have done but since it’s about votes, you don’t know what will happen. There’s a feeling of dissatisfaction but I am happy overall.” Luv was nominated with celebrity contestants Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde along with Vikas Gupta and received the least number of votes during the live voting activity that took place at a Mumbai mall.

Click here to read more…

Credit: ndtv.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *