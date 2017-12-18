Bigg Boss 11: Never expected that Shilpa Shinde would vote me out, says Hiten Tejwani

Popular TV actor Hiten Tejwani got evicted from Bigg Boss 11 last night in a shocking elimination. The actor is most disappointed with Shilpa Shinde as he never expected that she would vote against him.

“I am very disappointed as I never thought of getting evicted at this point in the show. I was expecting to win Bigg Boss, but now I am out of the show. I never expected that Shilpa would vote me out. Her vote could have made a difference, but she chose to save Priyank saying that she finds me tough competition. So, I think she wants to compete with the weak ones and go ahead in the game. There have been so many times when I supported her and she was more like a friend to me,” shared Hiten.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com