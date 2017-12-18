IAN- Home Page
Bigg Boss 11: Never expected that Shilpa Shinde would vote me out, says Hiten Tejwani

Added by Indo American News on December 18, 2017.
Saved under Television Feed
Popular TV actor Hiten Tejwani got evicted from Bigg Boss 11 last night in a shocking elimination. The actor is most disappointed with Shilpa Shinde as he never expected that she would vote against him.

“I am very disappointed as I never thought of getting evicted at this point in the show. I was expecting to win Bigg Boss, but now I am out of the show. I never expected that Shilpa would vote me out. Her vote could have made a difference, but she chose to save Priyank saying that she finds me tough competition. So, I think she wants to compete with the weak ones and go ahead in the game. There have been so many times when I supported her and she was more like a friend to me,” shared Hiten.

