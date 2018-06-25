MFAH- Home Page
SBI Home Page

Bigg Boss 11’s Hiten Tejwani, wife Gauri Pradhan recreate the magic of Amitabh Bachchan, Parveen Babi

Added by Indo American News on June 25, 2018.
Saved under Television Feed
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

64723577

Actor Hiten Tejwani and actress Gauri Pradhan are simply one of the most endearing couples in the Television industry. The two are always seen in their chirpy and cheery mood, especially whenever together. Recently, at a family function held in the USA, Hiten and Gauri were seen dancing their heart out at a sangeet occasion.

 The adorable two recreated the magic of Amitabh and Parveen Babi as they danced to a popular song ‘Jaanu Meri Jaan’ from the hit movie, Shaan. Hiten shared the video and captioned it as, “We danced, we laughed, we enjoyed and we celebrated ….and that’s what is life…#celebration #life #tanya#harry #gurpreet #rohit #nisha #ketan#gaurihiten #lifeofght #hitentejwani.”
 
Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *