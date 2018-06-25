Bigg Boss 11’s Hiten Tejwani, wife Gauri Pradhan recreate the magic of Amitabh Bachchan, Parveen Babi
Actor Hiten Tejwani and actress Gauri Pradhan are simply one of the most endearing couples in the Television industry. The two are always seen in their chirpy and cheery mood, especially whenever together. Recently, at a family function held in the USA, Hiten and Gauri were seen dancing their heart out at a sangeet occasion.
The adorable two recreated the magic of Amitabh and Parveen Babi as they danced to a popular song ‘Jaanu Meri Jaan’ from the hit movie, Shaan. Hiten shared the video and captioned it as, “We danced, we laughed, we enjoyed and we celebrated ….and that’s what is life…#celebration #life #
tanya#harry #gurpreet #rohit # nisha #ketan#gaurihiten # lifeofght #hitentejwani.”
Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com