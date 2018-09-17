Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu: Ready to face criticism about my relationship with Anup Jalota

Anup Jalota and his student-girlfriend Jasleen Matharu are one of the most interesting jodis in Bigg Boss 12. During the premiere, host Salman Khan couldn’t control his emotions while interacting with the much-in-love couple on stage. Even with a huge age difference between them, the partners looked quite comfortable with each other and showcased a crackling chemistry.

Before she entered the show, Jasleen exclusively spoke to indianexpress.com about her relationship and expectations from Bigg Boss 12. When asked what excites her most about the show, the singer said, “It’s Bigg Boss! Everything is exciting about it. To be honest, it’s the biggest reality show on Indian television. And I am really looking forward to being a part of it.”

