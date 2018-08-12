Bigg Boss 12 teaser: Salman Khan promises a show full of twists and turns

If you thought that Salman Khan is going to vanish post-Dus Ka Dum then you most definitely are wrong as the superstar has pulled up his socks for yet another season of the much-controversial show Bigg Boss. The twelfth season of the superhit reality show is soon going to air on television. So far, we just had an idea about the theme but on Sunday, CEO of Colors channel Raj Nayak shared the first promo of the show.

In the promo, Salman Khan enters the frame as a class teacher and instructs his students, who are people belonging to different walks of life. The ‘students’ appear in pairs as well as alone. As we all know, the upcoming season of the show is going to feature contestants in jodis aka pairs.

