Bigg Boss 12’s Sreesanth dances with his daughter; watch video

Bigg Boss season 12’s Sreesanth gained a lot of attention with his stint inside the house. The former Indian cricketer became the first runner-up in the show, while his sister Dipika Kakar won the trophy along with Rs 30 lakh.

Sreesanth recently shared a video on his Instagram wherein he was seen dancing with his daughter Sanvika. He captioned the video as, ” #mylife #daughter full time #the only one who makes me dance to her tunes..#entertainment”. Sreesanth even told his fans that his daughter makes his dance on her tunes.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com