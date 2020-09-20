Bill to Name Post Office for Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal

Houston: A new bill honoring Harris County Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, who was killed in the line of duty in September 2019, passed unanimously in the U.S. House of Representatives Monday.

Dhaliwal was killed during a traffic stop in Cypress, Texas on Sept. 27, 2019. In 2015, he made history as the first Texas law enforcement officer to be allowed to wear the articles of his Sikh faith, including a turban and beard.

The bill, led by Houston-area Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher, seeks to rename the post office along Addicks-Howell Road near the Katy Freeway after Dhaliwal.

Sikh community leader Bobby Singh revealed, “Congresswoman Fletcher, a dear friend was extending her condolences to me in person after a very tearful/touching funeral of the deceased Deputy Dhaliwal. She went to say that she was going to find an opportunity to honor his service in a significant way. After few weeks, I received a call from her where she planted the seed of naming a US Post office in Houston to honor his service … I could not believe that she was willing to go out and lead this effort with her colleagues locally, state wide and then nationally.

“I, along with all Houstonians, specially the Sikh community. want to thank Congresswoman Fletcher for service and taking the leadership role on this issue and thus creating a lasting legacy as we continue to Honor Deputy Dhaliwals service of love and respect that he had for his fellow beings.”

“Deputy Dhaliwal represented the very best of our community: he worked for equality, connection, and community through his life of service to others,” said Rep. Fletcher in a statement. “The Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office will serve as a permanent reminder of his service, his sacrifice, and his example for us all. I am grateful that my legislation to honor his memory has passed the House of Representatives and is one step closer to being signed into law.” The bill will now head to the senate.

Dhaliwal’s death was mourned not just in the Houston area, but across the world. Sikh members of law enforcement from around the world attended and spoke at his funeral about his contributions to law enforcement.

“My son was beloved by all in his community, and performed his job and participated in seva (selfless service) with respect, dignity, and care,” said Pyara Singh Dhaliwal, Dhaliwal’s father in a statement. — Combined news sources, including Click2Houston.