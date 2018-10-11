BIO-SOS Joins Abrahams in Celebrating Houston Symphony & Bollywood Dance

HOUSTON: Enchanting Western classical music and zestful Bollywood dances were the highlight of an inaugural collaborative event hosted by the BIO (Blending Inner Voice with Outer Actions) program of SOS (Share Our Secrets) and Abrahams Oriental Rugs on Friday, September 28, 2019.

Former Symphony board member and active supporter, Samuel Abraham and his wife, Omana, opened the doors to their flagship rug emporium in the Gallery area for attendees to mix, mingle and join forces to further the missions of both BIO-SOS and the Houston Symphony.

The event provided an opportunity for more than 120 Houston’s leading dignitaries to learn more about both organizations while enjoying an Italian dinner by El Tiempo Catering, a classical music rendition by the Virtuosi Quartet, dancing by Bollywood performer Henna Shah, and tunes from DJ Chante J. Chiverton. The Abrahams’ talented son-in-law, lawyer Raj Duvvuri, even stepped up for a solo.

The evening’s formal program began with Sam Abraham welcoming the guests and introducing board members of the Houston Symphony and the SOS leadership, including SOS founder Biki Mohindra and BIO President Preity Bhagia.

Emceed by Ms. Bhagia, the night featured heartfelt speeches regarding the importance of the mission and outreach of the Houston Symphony, the Life and Leadership Program (LLP) of SOS, and the mission of BIO, the women-only program which helps its members lead an authentic life by learning how to both listen to their inner voice and deal with the outside world with a giving and unselfish approach.

“SOS focuses on LOL, which means life of learning. Learning should never stop. When you stop learning, you stop living,” explained Bhagia. “SOS offers learning for all ages and all stages of life. One learns skills that are not available in schools and colleges, but enables us to achieve career goals and live a fulfilling life.”

Speaking of BIO, Bhagia said, “This is a women-led initiative that promotes authentic living for ourselves, our families, and our children. This includes providing meaningful experiences, one of which is engaging with the Houston Symphony. A symphony employs diverse musical instruments to create wonderful music. I hope the confluence of the diversity of BIO-SOS and the Houston Symphony will create wonderful melodious ripples.”

Speaking in praise of the Abraham family and their offerings of the finest in oriental rugs, SOS Founder Biki Mohindra said, “I’m privileged to know the Abrahams for more than 40 years. What is different about the Abrahams? It is trust. You don’t just get a rug, but a lifelong relationship of trust. Looking at it from the viewpoint of an Abrahams’ rug, you either hang on the walls of Governors, Senators and Corporate Presidents or you get trodden by VIPs such as Margaret Thatcher and President George W. Bush.”

Mohindra also praised the Abraham family for their philanthropic leadership, including donating valuable rugs to major Houston organizations such as the Houston Symphony.

Other speakers at the event included Susan Arnoldy Hanson who was the Abraham’s very first interior design client in the 1970s, Mary Beth Mosley, Community development officer for the Houston Symphony, Helen Shaffer and Betty and Jess Tutor, all long-time members of the Symphony’s Board of Directors.

The Abraham’s daughters, Annie Thomas and Rachel Duvvuri offered touching words for their parents. A raffle raised over $1,200 for the Houston Symphony.