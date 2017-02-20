Bollywood actors who will never be friends

Karan Johar hit headlines, a few months ago, when he revealed that his friendship with Kajol had soured irrevocably in the last few years. The filmmaker revealed that their already fragile relationship spiralled further downwards during the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and ‘Shivaay’ clash. While KJo was quite forthright about their broken friendship, Kajol had maintained a stoic silence on the subject so far.

The actress finally opened up recently in an interview with a daily when she spoke about how every relationship takes a lot of hard work to succeed. When asked about her ongoing cold war with Karan, the ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ actress said that relationships are “generally difficult”, be it in Bollywood or otherwise. But she maintained that she wouldn’t like to divulge too many details about what went wrong between her and KJo.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com