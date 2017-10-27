Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Bollywood Blast 2017 on Sunday, October 29

HOUSTON: Samskriti Presents BOLLYWOOD BLAST 2017 on Sunday, October 29 at 7:00pm @ the Miller Outdoor Theatre. This show is directed, choreographed & performed by Arzan Gonda & the RHYTHM INDIA Bollywood Dance Company. Don’t miss the premiere of the “Bollywood Bachelor USA”.

Fall in love with our Bollywood Bachelor on his journey to find his perfect bride. Who will get that final rose? A memorable evening filled with non-stop Bollywood madness. Be prepared to be swept away by a myriad of dance styles presented by Houston’s renowned RHYTHM INDIA Bollywood Dance Company. Gather your friends together, all you Bachelor & Bollywood fans. Come join us for this FREE Event on Sunday, October 29th at 7:00pm @ Miller Outdoor Theatre. 

You don’t want to miss this, it’s going to be a blast!! It is a FREE Event. Location address is 6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030. For more information you can visit www.rhythm-india.com or call 281 968 9479

