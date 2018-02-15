Bollywood Shake Celebrates Love in a Magical Way!

SUGAR LAND: Valentine’s Day conjures up images of love, romance and red roses and that’s exactly what you found at Bollywood Shake’s First Ever Valentine’s Day Party! With passion and love filling the air, couples boogied to their hearts’ content. With red roses symbolizing deep and undying promises of love, the evening presented an ethereal feel.



Ruchika Singh Dias of Bollywood Shake organized this event along with Saritha and Sharat Yempati of Yuva Houston at the Nirmanz Banquet Hall on Saturday, February 10. This exclusive event included Valentine themed decor, romantic atmosphere, Live Performance by Zee Music Artist Salman Mithani, Music and Dhol by DJ Tamim Shakir, Couples Games and Food by Nirmanz Food Boutique. Over 50 couples enjoyed the evening with music, masti and fun on the occasion.

The lovely hosts for the evening were Rutvi Chauhan, Mrs. Bollywood USA 2017 1st Runner Up and Chandni Pal, Mrs. Bollywood USA 2017 2nd Runner Up. The evening began with all the men presenting a red rose to their lady love in a special way (some on their knees!). Then started the first game, Pyaar Ka Imtehaan, where three couples were asked questions and had to match answers with their valentine. Some questions were “Who is the first to make up after a fight?” and “Who spends more money in shopping?” The winning couple Anand and Dr. Ashima Chauhan matched on 5 out of 6 answers! In the next game, Pyaar Ka Izhaar, participants were asked to propose to their valentine and the audience voted for the best proposal. The winner was Manali who chose to propose to her husband instead of the other way around!



Then came the featured performance by Zee Music Artist Salman Mithani who serenaded the loving couples with his beautiful voice, many of whom came on the floor to dance to his music. Guests were then treated to scrumptious cuisine prepared by Chef Nirman Shah especially for this occasion. Four types of chaat items were served as appetizers including bhel, pani puri, papdi chaat and dahi kachoris. Dinner included a lavish spread of vegetarian and non-vegetarian items with favorites like Paneer Kadai and Chicken Tikka Masala. For dessert, the chef prepared a special mixed sweet Falooda in a beautiful presentation.

Following dinner, the couples played a few more games – Kitne Door Kitne Paas where couples danced with a balloon between them and Nach Baliye where couples had to dance on a newspaper which kept getting smaller and smaller! Finally, the couples danced the night away to DJ Tamim’s music! The kids were also kept entertained in a separate kids’ area.



While everyone celebrates Valentine’s Day with much fun and fervor, Bollywood Shake made it all the more special with their first ever Bollywood Valentine’s Day Party. It was a delight to see couples come out to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a special way.

Bollywood Shake would like to thank the sponsors for this event – Malti Kumar of Transamerica and MyTaxFiler. In addition to running a very successful Bollywood dance school and hosting their own radio show (Bollywood Shake Radio Online & On the App 24×7), Bollywood Shake hosts several events throughout the year including Bollywood Pageants, Fashion Shows, Dance Competitions and New Year’s Eve Galas. They look forward to seeing you at their next event!