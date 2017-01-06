Bollywood Shake Rings in 2017 at its New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball!

HOUSTON: Bollywood Shake hosted its 3rd Annual New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball 2017 at Safari Texas Ranch Grand Ballroom on December 31. The guest list included the cream of Houston crowd who rang in the New Year with style, glamour and excitement!

After successful events for the last two years, there was a lot of anticipation and excitement about this year’s event and the event exceeded all expectations once again! Ruchika Dias, Founder & CEO of Bollywood Shake raised the bar this year and delivered a superbly executed event. The Masquerade theme added some additional elegance, mystery and glamour to the event. The upscale and grand venue was beautifully decorated and exuded glitz and glamour. There was an abundance of music, food & drinks keeping the guests entertained all night! One of Houston’s top DJs, DJ AV kept people on the dance floor all night with their foot tapping music including Bollywood and Top 40 hits.

Guests were welcomed to the beautiful event by Samba dancers and a stilt walker! The emcees for the evening were Nina Desai, Mrs. Bollywood 2014 and Riva Verma, a popular RJ on a Houston desi radio station. The emcees looking beautiful and conducted the show wonderfully. The entertainment began with singer J.S. Paras who entertained the crowd with his energetic music. People joined Paras on the dance floor and enjoyed dancing to his music! Then came a melodious performance by 22-year old Jamal Shayan who sang beautifully on his guitar. This was followed by a scintillating performance by Samba dancers followed by a fun interactive session. DJ AV got everyone on the dance floor soon and tt was a delightful spectacle to watch hundreds of attendees dance along with the Bollywood Shake team and shake up the dance floor!

There was an abundant spread of delicious Indian cuisine including Gobhi Manchurian, Vegetable Croquettes, Chicken Tikkas, Butter Chicken, Palak Paneer and Malai Kofta catered by Bombay to Beijing and mouthwatering desserts prepared by Red Berries Bakeshop including pineapple cake, chocolate mousse and gulab jamuns. Kids had a wonderful time in the adjacent Magnolia ballroom with balloon twisting and face painting!

The highlight of the evening was the midnight countdown accompanied by a champagne toast and a spectacular confetti blast at the stroke of midnight! Excitement filled the air and reached a fever pitch as the large gathering rang in the New Year together!

Special thanks to our sponsors – Amir Dodhiya of New York Life and Upen and Mythily Varanasi.

The Bollywood Shake New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball was a grand success with a full house including guests from all over Texas who attended the event at the exquisite Safari Texas Grand Ballroom. Guests had a delightful time celebrating the New Year at this one-of-a-kind family friendly New Year’s Eve event in Houston which both adults and kids enjoyed equally!

In addition to running a very successful Bollywood dance school and hosting their own radio show (Bollywood Shake Radio Online & On the App 24×7), Bollywood Shake hosts several events throughout the year including Bollywood Pageants, Fashion Shows, Dance Competitions and Galas. Ruchika Singh Dias, Founder and CEO of Bollywood Shake has been featured in various mainstream media outlets such as NBC Channel 2 KPRC, ABC 13 Houston, Fox 26 Houston, KEYE CBS Austin, News 8 Austin and Houston Chronicle.

Bollywood Shake wishes you a Happy New Year and would like to thank all the people who came out to celebrate and ring in the New Year at their event! Bollywood Shake hopes to see you at their 2017 events including the Bollywood Pageant and their next New Year’s Eve Gala!