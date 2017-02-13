Boman Irani to judge Sony TV’s next?

Sony TV has an exciting line-up of shows this year. One of these shows is a reality show called ‘Sabse Bada Kalakar.’ Earlier there was news that Raveena Tandon and Arshad Warsi have been roped in to be the judges of the show.

And now one of the most versatile and experienced actors, Boman Irani has been approached as the third judge. Although Boman has earlier been seen on TV as the host of the show Bollywood Ka Boss, if things work out between the channel and Boman, It will be his first time on TV as a judge.

Credit: timesofindia.com