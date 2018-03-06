Boney Kapoor talks about Sridevi’s final moments

Sridevi’s sudden demise has left the entire nation shocked. The legendary actress reportedly died due to accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub in Dubai. Her sudden demise gave rise to a lot of speculations about her death. But now her husband and film producer Boney Kapoor has opened up to actually what happened on that fateful night to his friend, film critic and trade analyst Komal Nahta.

The full account has been shared by the trade analyst on his blog. In his blog, Nahta narrated what exactly happened on that fateful night. After Mohit’s wedding, Sridevi had planned to shop for her daughter Janhvi, who couldn’t make it to Dubai as she was filming her debut project ‘Dhadak’ in Mumbai. Her shopping list, Komal wrote, was saved in Sridevi’s phone that she had misplaced. Sridevi, thus, decided to spend time with herself in her hotel and “lazed around” in her room. Boney, thus decided to book a ticket to Dubai.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com