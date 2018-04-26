Book Launch Event Benefits Pratham’s Beauty Entrepreneurship Program

HOUSTON: Dermatologist and author Dr. Rajani Katta recently released her latest book, on eating for younger skin, at an event held to raise funds for Pratham. At the book launch event held on Friday, April 13, all proceeds from the sale of Glow: The Dermatologist’s Guide to a Whole Foods Younger Skin Diet were donated to the Pratham Beauty Entrepreneurship Program. During the event, held at the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft, event goers learned about Pratham’s Beauty Entrepreneurship Program. The program provides vocational training for women in India, and supports the development of beauty businesses.

“I’m so honored to be able to support such a worthwhile program with the proceeds from my book launch party,” said Dr. Rajani Katta. “I’m so thankful that my friends and fellow Pratham supporters are coming together this evening to benefit such a worthy cause.” Attendees included Pratham board members, Asha Dhume, Pratham Houston president, and many Houston Pratham supporters. As Asha states: “ Educated & Trained women are empowered to make better choices. Give women a chance. Unleash their potential.”

While serving as Professor of Dermatology at the Baylor College of Medicine for over 17 years, Dr. Katta was often asked about how diet can affect the skin. “After researching and writing multiple medical articles, I was determined to share the science and evidence on how our dietary choices impact our skin,” said Dr. Katta. The book delves deep into the research but presents the information in a practical and engaging manner, allowing readers to easily incorporate the recommendations. The book highlights Skin Saving Foods, including everyday foods such as ginger, garlic, onions, tomatoes, and many herbs and spices. Dr. Katta maintains a blog at SkinAndDiet.com.

About the Author

An accomplished dermatologist and professor, Dr. Rajani Katta has extensively researched how diet can affect the skin and the body’s overall health. Widely sought out for her perspectives and insight, she has been interviewed by and quoted in multiple media outlets, including The Oprah Magazine, Dr. Oz Magazine, and Glamour. She has also been featured in news programs on the ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC networks, as well as NPR. She serves on the Clinical Faculty of the Baylor College of Medicine and the McGovern Medical School.

About the Book

Glow: The Dermatologist’s Guide to a Whole Foods Younger Skin Diet (MD2B, 2018, ISBN 978-1-937978-09-9, SkinAndDiet.com) is available at bookstores nationwide and from major online booksellers.

About Pratham

Established in 1995 to provide education to children in Mumbai slums, Pratham (which means “first” in Sanskrit) is now one of the largest and most successful non-governmental education organizations in India. Working in collaboration with governments, communities, parents, teachers and volunteers, Pratham focuses on innovative interventions to address gaps in the education system. The clarity of the mission—“every child in school and learning well”—drives the focus to make an impact on the lives of India’s children. With operations in 20 of India’s 29 states, Pratham reaches millions of children and youth each year, from Kashmir to Tamil Nadu. Pratham USA is a volunteer-driven organization with 14 chapters across the United States that raise awareness and mobilize financial resources.

Pratham USA will be hosting its 2018 Houston Gala on Saturday, May 12, at the Hilton Americas in Downtown Houston. For sponsorship opportunities and more information on Pratham USA please contact Vikas Bahl @vbahl@prathamusa.org or visit prathamusa.org. Tel: 713 774 9599.