Brace for Sunil Chhetri as India beat Kenya to be crowned Intercontinental Cup champions
Sunil Chhetri walked up to Anirudh Thapa, passed on instructions, and then jogged back into the box. It was a free-kick for India on the right edge of the box with an angle too acute for a direct shot.
Chhetri wouldn’t take the free-kick, leaving it for the young midfielder instead. But there was no keeping him away from the action. Inside the six-yard-box, he was dwarfed in front of the towering Kenyan midfielder Patilah Omoto. There would have been no chance for the 33-year-old to win a header against the muscular six-footer. Surely, he knew that.
Credit: http://indianexpress.com