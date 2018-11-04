TRF Home Page
Brazilian gene resulting in birth defects missing in Indian zika virus: ICMR

In 2015, a similar outbreak in Brazil was found to have been responsible for serious birth defects in some newborns. (Source: File Photo)

By Anuradha Mascarenhas 

PUNE: The zika virus that has currently infected 163 persons in India lacks a particular gene that had led to serious birth disorders in new-born babies delivered by infected mothers in Brazil three years ago, scientists have said.

A total of 163 persons have tested positive for zika virus in the country in the last three months, of which 64 are pregnant women. All but four of them, including all pregnant women, are in Jaipur. Two persons in Bhopal and one person each in Bihar and Gujarat have also tested positive.

 

