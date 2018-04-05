Bring Learning Outside of the Classroom This Spring

HOUSTON: After a long winter of glancing outside to see if the sun has decided to make an appearance, spring is finally here! While everyone is excited to get outside and enjoy warm weather, school isn’t over yet, and it’s important that your children don’t get distracted as we close out the year. However, there are many ways that you can bring valuable lessons outside, allowing students both enjoy the nice weather and continue their education.

Best in Class Education Center, which helps K-12 students succeed academically through customized educational programs, shared a few ideas for how to create teachable moments outside the classroom to boost excitement for education.

Use Chalk for Math Problems:

Sidewalk chalk is a go-to activity for kids when the weather starts to warm up, so why not utilize this same activity with learning? Once your children come home from school, instead of letting them sit in front of the TV, maybe offer to play outside with them and write a few math problems on your sidewalk for them to solve.

Story Time Outside:

What is better than sitting outside under the sun or next to a campfire during a warm spring evening? Take advantage of this time outside and bring a story to read to your children—or better yet, let them read to each other.

Build a Garden:

Everyone knows that April showers bring May flowers. Urge your children to watch this with their own eyes. Let them help you plant your flowers in the front or backyard and learn how to care for the plants and watch them grow. They can start to learn different treatments for different types of flowers and monitor the time in the sun or amount of water needed for each different plant.

Go on a Scavenger Hunt:

There are many things to learn within the great outdoors that your children will find very exciting. Organize a scavenger hunt for them at a local forest preserve, a local park, or even your backyard. Teach them what types of leaves are from different trees, different birds and their calls, or even different species of bugs and small animals.

Create an Obstacle Course Outside:

After school, children usually have an excessive amount of energy. It is very important to find different ways that they can let this energy out to maintain concentration throughout the day. Set up an obstacle course for them to go through once they get home from school, and then have a healthy snack ready once it’s completed. While they are eating, you can discuss the importance of physical activity and eating healthily at this point in their life and moving forward.

