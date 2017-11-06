British High Commissioner summoned over ‘malicious’ anti-Pakistan slogans on London cabs

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua summoned the British High Commissioner in Pakistan Thomas Drew on Friday over slogans being displayed on London cabs “that directly attack Pakistan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

According to a statement released by the Foreign Office, “the high commissioner was informed that Pakistan, in line with the UN Charter, rejects actions and advertisements with malicious content that impinge on our sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Credit: dawn.com