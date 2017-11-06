Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
British High Commissioner summoned over ‘malicious’ anti-Pakistan slogans on London cabs

Added by Indo American News on November 6, 2017.
British High Commissioner in Pakistan Thomas Drew. Photo courtesy Gov.uk

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua summoned the British High Commissioner in Pakistan Thomas Drew on Friday over slogans being displayed on London cabs “that directly attack Pakistan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

According to a statement released by the Foreign Office, “the high commissioner was informed that Pakistan, in line with the UN Charter, rejects actions and advertisements with malicious content that impinge on our sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Credit: dawn.com

