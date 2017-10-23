British-Indian couple launch awareness drive in memory of daughter

LONDON: An Indian-origin couple based in London have launched a worldwide allergyawareness drive in memory of their nine-year-old daughter who died of a severe reaction to blackberries and dairy.

The Nainika Tikoo Memorial Trust (NTMT) for Allergy Care and Brain Research, named after the couple’s daughter Nainika, has been set up as a not-for-profit charitable trust to create awareness, promote training and support research in finding a cure for allergies.

