Budget 2018: It’s all about politics, politics, politics

NEW DELHI:

In the end, politics defined the economics of the Union Budget 2018.

It was undoubtedly a ‘Big Spend’ budget of Rs24.42 trillion with unambiguous political contours and yet contained sufficient flourishes that continue to nudge India towards a market economy and a rules-based regime—walking the fine line between populism and development, as it were, to address popular aspirations.

Click here to read more…

Credits: livemint.com