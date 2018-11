Build Ram temple in Ayodhya, let Muslims live in peace: Minorities panel chief

NEW DELHI: National Commission for Minorities chief Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi on Sunday said Ram temple must be built in Ayodhya so that Muslims in the country can live peacefully and respectfully, PTI reported.

The commission chief further stressed that in order to strengthen ties between the two communities, the dispute should be resolved soon.

Credit: indianexpress.com