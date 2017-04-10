Bypolls highlights: RK Nagar polls cancelled, 8 killed in Srinagar violence

Eight people were killed and more than two dozen injured on Sunday when police clashed with protesters during a by-election in Srinagar in the Kashmir Valley, a senior police official said.

Separatist factions in Kashmir had called for a boycott of the vote, resulting in heightened security and low voter turnout when the polling began.

Credit: www.hindustantimes.com