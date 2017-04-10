Bypolls highlights: RK Nagar polls cancelled, 8 killed in Srinagar violence
Added by Indo American News on April 10, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: Baytown, Clear Lake, Cypress, Desi news, Greater Houston, Houston, Houston Desi news, India, Indian American community, Indian News, Indians in America, Indo-American News, Katy, NRI, pearland, south asia, South India, Sugar Land, Texas, USA
Members of Gujjar community stand in line as they wait their turn to cast their vote outside a polling station in Baba Nagri area in Kangan, some 50 km from Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times)
Eight people were killed and more than two dozen injured on Sunday when police clashed with protesters during a by-election in Srinagar in the Kashmir Valley, a senior police official said.
Separatist factions in Kashmir had called for a boycott of the vote, resulting in heightened security and low voter turnout when the polling began.
Click here to read more…
Credit: www.hindustantimes.com