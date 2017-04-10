Eye Level- Home Page
Bypolls highlights: RK Nagar polls cancelled, 8 killed in Srinagar violence

Added by Indo American News on April 10, 2017.
Members of Gujjar community stand in line as they wait their turn to cast their vote outside a polling station in Baba Nagri area in Kangan, some 50 km from Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times)

Eight people were killed and more than two dozen injured on Sunday when police clashed with protesters during a by-election in Srinagar in the Kashmir Valley, a senior police official said.

Separatist factions in Kashmir had called for a boycott of the vote, resulting in heightened security and low voter turnout when the polling began.

Click here to read more…

Credit: www.hindustantimes.com

