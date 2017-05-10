California Taxi Driver Detained at Immigration Check-In
Gurmukh Singh, accompanied by his wife, talks during a news conference prior to his immigration check-in outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s offices in Santa Ana, Calif. on Monday, May 8, 2017. Singh a taxi driver originally from India has been detained by U.S. immigration authorities during a check-in for an 18-year-old deportation order. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin) THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
By AMY TAXIN, Associated Press
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP): A Southern California taxi driver originally from India was detained Monday by U.S. immigration authorities during a check-in for an 18-year-old deportation order.
Gurmukh Singh, a 47-year-old husband and father of two teenage girls, was detained at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s offices in Santa Ana.
