California Taxi Driver Detained at Immigration Check-In

Added by Indo American News on May 10, 2017.
Saved under Immigration
Gurmukh Singh, accompanied by his wife, talks during a news conference prior to his immigration check-in outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement's offices in Santa Ana, Calif. on Monday, May 8, 2017. Singh a taxi driver originally from India has been detained by U.S. immigration authorities during a check-in for an 18-year-old deportation order. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin) THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

By AMY TAXIN, Associated Press

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP): A Southern California taxi driver originally from India was detained Monday by U.S. immigration authorities during a check-in for an 18-year-old deportation order.

Gurmukh Singh, a 47-year-old husband and father of two teenage girls, was detained at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s offices in Santa Ana.

Credit: usnews.com

