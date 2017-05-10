California Taxi Driver Detained at Immigration Check-In

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP): A Southern California taxi driver originally from India was detained Monday by U.S. immigration authorities during a check-in for an 18-year-old deportation order.

Gurmukh Singh, a 47-year-old husband and father of two teenage girls, was detained at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s offices in Santa Ana.

Credit: usnews.com