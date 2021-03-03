Campaign for School to be Named after Sonal Bhuchar

Sugar Land: A social media campaign is underway for a Fort Bend School to be named after Sonal Bhuchar.

After her long association with the Fort Bend Education Foundation, Bhuchar was elected to the Fort Bend ISD board of trustees and she served as the board president as well before her untimely passing in 2019.

Fort Bend ISD is seeking community suggestions for the naming of a new elementary campus, to be located in the Riverstone community, and a new high school, to be located on the southeast side of the District on FM 521. The deadline to submit names is March 10, 2021.

Those who wish to make a nomination must submit a written one or two paragraph statement (no longer than 250 words) containing biographical information or historical data, and reasons justifying the suggested name.

Names nominated shall generally be names of people or places. If a person, the individual should have attained prominence locally or nationally, and have made a significant contribution to society. If a place, the name should include historical relevance.

Once the deadline for nominations has closed, a naming committee will be formed to consider the nominations prior to a recommendation to the Board of Trustees.

Former Dist.22 Congressman Pete Olson had appeared before the FBISD Board last year to add his voice in strong support for the 12th high school off FM521 to be named in honor of Sonal.

To submit your nomination, please visit the FB ISD site: survey.k12insight.com