Can we live longer by eating less?

Caloric restriction, or decreasing caloric intake by 20-30 per cent, was first shown to extend life in rats nearly 80 years ago. Since that time, limiting food intake for longevity has been investigated in species from yeast to humans. In yeast and lower animals, caloric restriction has repeatedly been demonstrated to lengthen the life span, prevent age-related disease-from Alzheimer’s to cancer, as well as younger appearance.

Credit: indiatoday.in