Canada believes in a united India, says its Sikh woman ex-MP

Dhalla, who was born and raised in Canada, said she has always always worked for strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

NEW DELHI: There is no space in Canada for religion to be used for political motives to promote any type of extremism, Canada’s Sikh woman ex-MP Ruby Dhalla has said while asserting her country believes in a united India.

Expressing her concern over talk about possible links between Canada and ‘Khalistani’ sympathisers demanding a separate state carved out of India, she said that at times all Sikhs in Canada were seen as sympathisers of extremism.

