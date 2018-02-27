Canada believes in a united India, says its Sikh woman ex-MP

NEW DELHI: There is no space in Canada for religion to be used for political motives to promote any type of extremism, Canada’s Sikh woman ex-MP Ruby Dhalla has said while asserting her country believes in a united India.

Expressing her concern over talk about possible links between Canada and ‘Khalistani’ sympathisers demanding a separate state carved out of India, she said that at times all Sikhs in Canada were seen as sympathisers of extremism.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com