Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s best moments are that with daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has again delivered some breathtaking moments at Cannes this year. Aishwarya’s best moments at Cannes are not just confined to a red carpet. The actor’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan also accompanied Aishwarya at Cannes this year and their glimpses from the festival is just adorable. We think Aishwarya’s best moments from Cannes 2017 are with her daughter Aaradhya.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com