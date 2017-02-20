HCC- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

Capgemini India CEO says 65% of IT employees not re-trainable

Added by Indo American News on February 20, 2017.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
The domestic arm of the French IT major Capgemini employs nearly one lakh engineers in the country. Photo: AFP

The domestic arm of the French IT major Capgemini employs nearly one lakh engineers in the country. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: With the domestic IT (information technology) industry staring at a shift in nature of work due to increasing use of digital technologies, a leading firm has said a majority of the workforce cannot imbibe the required emerging skill-sets, and warned of high job losses at the middle and senior levels.

“I am not very pessimistic, but it is a challenging task and I tend to believe that 60-65% of them are just not trainable,” Capgemini India’s chief executive Srinivas Kandula said here over the weekend.

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *