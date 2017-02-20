Capgemini India CEO says 65% of IT employees not re-trainable

Mumbai: With the domestic IT (information technology) industry staring at a shift in nature of work due to increasing use of digital technologies, a leading firm has said a majority of the workforce cannot imbibe the required emerging skill-sets, and warned of high job losses at the middle and senior levels.

“I am not very pessimistic, but it is a challenging task and I tend to believe that 60-65% of them are just not trainable,” Capgemini India’s chief executive Srinivas Kandula said here over the weekend.

Credit: livemint.com