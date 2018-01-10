CAT 2017: Phagwara boy scores perfect 100, get calls from top IIMs

CAT 2017 result: Phagwara boy Pramod Beri, who is a final year BCom student of Chandigarh’s GGDSD college, was among 20 others across the country who scored a perfect 100 in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017, the results of which were declared on Monday. CAT is conducted every year for admission to MBA courses across the country.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com