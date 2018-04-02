Cauvery dispute: DMK calls for state-wide shutdown on April 5, plans to show black flags to PM Modi

In light of the Centre failing to constitute a Cauvery Water Management Board within the six-week deadline given by the Supreme Court, which ended on Thursday, the DMK announced a shutdown across Tamil Nadu on April 5. Addressing the media after chairing an all-party meeting on Sunday, DMK working president M K Stalin also said the party cadres would show black flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his scheduled visit to Chennai on April 11.

Seeking help from the ruling AIADMK, which moved the Supreme Court on Saturday against the Centre, Stalin said the DMK would also take out a Cauvery rights retrieval walk from the delta area. Stalin, however, did not elaborate on his plans and on what scale he was planning the march. “We seek support from ruling AIADMK. We will show black flags to PM & Union Minister when they visit the state. Will also take out Cauvery rights retrieval walk from the delta area,” Stalin said.

Credit: indianexpress.com