CBI court orders attachment of Vijay Mallya’s 13 properties, 2 bank accounts in US

A SPECIAL CBI court has ordered the attachment of two bank accounts and 13 properties connected with liquor baron Vijay Mallya in the United States. The order passed last week by Special Judge J C Jagdale states that the funds lying in an account maintained with Citi Bank, New York and First Commerce Bank and the funds utilised in the acquisition of the 13 properties be ‘attached/restrained’ till further orders.

“After perusal of requisite documents annexed with the chargesheet it reveals prima facie wrongful gain deposited in the account of accused fugitive Mr Vijay Mallya and his shell companies. Therefore, in order to subserve the interest of justice, it is necessary to issue Letter of Request to Competent Authority,” the court said.

Credit: indianexpress.com