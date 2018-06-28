Celebrations @ SUBZERO Ice Cream in Sugar Land



SUGAR LAND: What a cool and sweet way to celebrate EID! In celebration of their 2nd Anniversary, Salim & Salima Gheewalla invited all – through 3 days of heavy Masala Radio promotions – to enjoy Buy One Get One Free SUBZERO ice cream at their Sugar Land location from 8PM – 12AM on Eid Friday, June 15. Guests enjoyed hot Bollywood Music by DJ AJ, complimentary mehendi, and a choice of 40 base flavors, including Indian flavors of Mango, Falooda, and Pista.

This revolutionary concept in ice cream production allows guests to completely customize their ice cream.

Patrons could select their base cream, such as heavy custard, traditional, non-dairy sorbet, vegan “cream,” or sugar-free. Guests found the wait worth it once they further picked from 40 flavors, dozens of fruit, nut and candy bar mixings, and then witnessed their creations come to life. “Our ice creams are magically frozen right in front of you – its about as fresh as you can get!” beamed owner Salim Gheewalla. “Well ok its not magic, its simply blasted with -321 F Nitrogen to freeze instantaneously.” “As a Jain, its hard to find eggless ice cream choice, but here I could get any flavor in a vegan cream or sorbet, it took me forever to settle on my Pina Colada creation,” said Sonali Mehta.

The store was packed with out-the-door lines for most of the 4 hours. Salim’s wife and school teacher Salima Gheewalla entertained those in line with some cool science experiments using SUBZERO liquid nitrogen; in one of them guests sampled a soft marshmallow that she froze instantly. The Buy One Get One Free celebration was extended to Magnolia, Cypress, and Beaumont locations, to the delight of Masala Radio’s wide coverage area of listeners.

For details visit subzeroicecream.com