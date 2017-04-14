CGI Reception in Honor of Vedanta Society Swamis

By Sanchali Basu

HOUSTON: In honor of Sw. Sarvadevanandaji, the minister and spiritual leader of the Vedanta Society of Southern California and Sw. Vedaswarupanandaji, resident monk of Vedanta Society of Greater Houston (VSGH), a reception was held at the residence of CGI, Dr. Anupam Ray on Friday, March 31. It was attended by some eminent personalities of the Houston community, including prominent cardiologist, Dr. Virendra Mathur, classical music maestro, Pandit Suman Ghosh, HSS leaders Mr. Arun Sharma and Madhukar Adi. Dr. Anupam Ray welcomed the guests and talked about his close association with the monks of the Ramakrishna Order of India, since he did his neurosurgery residency at Shishu Mangal, a Ramakrishna Seva Pratisthan hospital in Kolkata. He reveres all swamis of this order and bows down to them for their selfless dedication towards spreading the message of tolerance and acceptance, and helping communities in times of distress. Swami Sarvadevanandaji, emphasized the same message when he talked about the principles on which the Ramakrishna order operates. It spreads the Vedantic philosophy of the practiced principle by Sri Ramakrishna that, “All religious paths lead to the same goal – that is realization of God.” He repeatedly quoted Swami Vivekananda in how he was instrumental in stressing the importance of, and spreading this message worldwide. The event was also attended by some of the board members of VSGH. The resident monk Sw. Vedaswarupanandaji arrived in Houston in December, last year and the center activities have picked up pace since then. Weekly Sunday lectures and classes on scriptures are being held along with daily worship, Arati and bhajan singing.

Please visit www.houstonvedanta.org for further information and upcoming events.