Chaitra Navratri at Gauri Siddhivinayak Temple of Houston

HOUSTON: Chaitra Navratri is an important Hindu festival that is celebrated over a period of nine days. The festivities begin from the ‘pratipada’ (1st day) till the ‘navami’ (9th day) of the Shukla Paksha (the bright fortnight of moon) during the Hindu month of ‘Chaitra’, which is also the first month of the Hindu calendar and hence the name, Chaitra Navratri. According to the English calendar it falls during the months between March-April. Chaitra Navratri is celebrated with immense pomp and show in whole of India, especially the northern states. This Hindu festival is very popular in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to name a few. In most of these states, a huge fair is organized in the Shakti temples. In the state of Maharashtra it begins with ‘Gudi Padwa’ whereas in southern states like Andhra Pradesh, the celebrations kick start with ‘Ugadi’.

The Gauri Siddhivinayak temple celebrated Chaitri Navaratri on Sunday, April 2,which was attended by over 300 devotees. The navami pooja started around 3:00 pm, which was followed by havan, garba, and aarti. Mahaprasad was served after aarti. Pandit Pradip Pandya wants to thank all devotees for their support and for attending the pooja.

The temple is open daily from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm and everyday aarti is performed at 7:30 pm. The Gauri Siddhivinayak temple is a non-profit 501(C) 3 organization and all donations are tax deductible. Gauri Siddhivinayak Temple of Houston is located at 5645 Hillcroft Ave Suite: 701 Houston, TX 77036

For further information or to participate in pooja, sponsorship or volunteering call Pandit Pradip Pandya at 832-466-9868

Website: www.siddhivinayakhouston.org, Email: siddhivinayakhouston@gmail.com