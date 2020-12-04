Champions CC Winners of Spring 2020 TCC Taped Ball Tournament

Houston: Champions CC were crowned as the champions of TCC Taped Ball Spring 2020 Professional on August 15th 2020 defeating Champions CC II by 8 wickets and thereby claiming their first TCC Taped Ball professional Tournament title which is a once in a year championship for Divn. II teams. This was the first appearance in the final for both the finalists. It was a highly competitive tournament played between 8 teams.

Champions CC II won the toss on a beautiful Saturday morning and had no hesitation in electing to bat first. Champions CC opening bowlers again gave a great start with Omar taking out the inform batsman Faizan for a duck. Saad, the other opening batsman continued his good form in the tournament with a quickfire 31 of 20 balls with 5 fours off the first 4 overs. Waseem got the crucial breakthru of Saad in the 5th over. Saifee and Omair steadied the innings and the total was 67/3 at the end of 10 overs. They started aggressively after the break and were 82/3 in 12 overs. The combination of Waseem and Gohar changed the course in the next 2 overs with 3 wickets for a score of 88/6 in 14 overs. Thereafter Omar and Faraz kept a tight leash on the batting of Champions CC II and the score after 20 overs was 115/9. For Champions CC, Gohar and Waseem were the pick of the bowlers taking 3 and 2 wickets and were well supported by Omar with 1/13 in 4 overs and Faraz with 1/27 in 4 overs. For Champions CC II, Saad scored 31 of 20 and Saifee scored 35 of 29 with 4 fours. Overall it was a top-class bowling performance by Champions CC to restrict the scoring to 115 in 20 overs.

Umair gave a great start to Champions CC and the score was 19 after first 2 overs. Saad pulled it back with the wicket of Gohar in the 3rd over. Syed joined Umair and kept the score ticking with sensible batting and the score was 59/1 after 10 overs. Umair was run out for 37 of 35 in the 12th over due to brilliant work in the field by Jamal. Basit joined Syed and batted sensibly till the 14th over before opening with big shots from the 15th over. The target was comfortably achieved in the 18th over with 8 wickets in hand. Syed was not out on 41 of 47 and Basit was not out on 30 of 25 with 2 fours and a six. For Champions CC II, Saad got 1/21 of 4 overs.

The game was followed by well-organized presentation ceremony hosted and facilitated by Jagadish Biradar of TCC. Dinesh from Gladiators was thanked for his voluntary contribution in scheduling the tournament.

Umpires Cameron and Devon were presented umpiring medals. Omar Bangash, captain of Champions CC was awarded the championship trophy and Adnan Hasan, captain of Champions CC II was awarded the runners up trophy. Syed Mohiaddin from Champions CC was awarded the man of the match for his steady 41 runs with 1 four.

Tournament awards were also presented during the presentation ceremony. Omar Bangash from Champions CC won the award for the MVP of the tournament. Saad from Champions CC II was the best batsman for 162 runs, Shirak from SLL was the best bowler with 14 wickets, Saad from Champions CC II was the best All-rounder with 168 runs and 12 wickets and Omair from Champions CC II was the best wicketkeeper with the 14 catches and 1 stumping