Champions Trophy 2017: Painful To See Pakistan Being Thrashed By India, Says Imran Khan

A sterling batting display from the top order, combined with some good bowling, handed India an easy 124-run victory (DLS method) over Pakistan in their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Group B opener at Edgbaston on Sunday. India scored 319 for 3 in their rain-truncated 48 overs and then dismissed Pakistan to 164 off 33.4 overs as the latter chased revised Duckworth-Lewis total of 289 off 41 overs. Dismayed by the performance of Sarfraz Ahmed and his boys, legendary Pakistan cricketer Imran Khan described the loss as painful.

Credit: ndtv.com