Champions Trophy 2017: Yuvraj Singh Flaunts ‘Superpowers’ Ahead Of Semi-Final

He was a storehouse of talent at the onset, a rare blend of grace and power, but for the better part of his 17-year-career, Yuvraj Singh has been an enigma as well as a paradox in Indian cricket. Standing on the cusp of his 300th ODI, it still remains a difficult task to describe Yuvraj in a nutshell. He is only the fifth Indian cricketer — after Mohammed Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid — to achieve the rare milestone. “He has been an inspiration, a champion on and off the field and you respect him for that,” skipper Virat Kohli recently said about the senior-most cricketer in the team.

Click here to read more…

Credit: ndtv.com