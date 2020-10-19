Chancellor’s Award for Texas A&M Professor Samba Reddy

College Station: Dr. Samba Reddy is Professor at the Texas A&M University College of Medicine. The EDGES Fellowship was launched in 2019 to honor faculty members who have demonstrated significant accomplishments and high levels of discipline in their respective fields. EDGES Fellows retain the right to use the title throughout their tenure as faculty members.

In addition, the faculty chosen as fellowship recipients in fields with national academies are on-track to be or have already been inducted into their membership. Dr. Reddy is a well-respected scholar in his field, as he has been named a fellow by the American Epilepsy Society, American Association for the Advancement of Science and the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists.

Dr. Reddy is a board-certified pharmacist-pharmacologist and has been researching brain disorders and new drug development for epilepsy for more than 25 years. His lab has been continually developing innovative therapies for preventing the development and progression of epilepsy and other brain disorders. Also, his research group utilizes a wide array of pharmacological, neuroimaging, electrophysiological, neuropathological and molecular techniques for neurotherapeutics research.

Recently, the Texas A&M Association of Former Students has conferred Dr. Reddy with a Distinguished Achievement Award, the highest honor at the university level.

Dr. Reddy is currently researching and developing molecular pathophysiology drug therapies for epilepsy, status epilepticus, brain injury and chemical neurotoxicity.

Many of Dr. Reddy’s research findings and advancements have had a great impact in the healthcare industry and he has published more than 200 papers and book-chapters.

In 2019, Reddy’s research helped develop allopregnanolone (brexanolone), approved by the FDA as the first drug to treat postpartum depression, a life-threatening brain disease in mothers after baby delivery.

Dr. Reddy’s research endeavors also include chemical antidotes and COVID therapeutics.

He hails from Warangal in Andhra Pradesh..