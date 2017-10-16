Chandrakanta to part ways with Veer in the Colors’ fantasy series

Balaji Telefilms’ popular fantasy series Chandrakanta has always surprised its audience with some shocking twists and turns.

Now we hear that, the upcoming episodes of the show will feature some major twists to unfold that would turn out to be shocking twists for the viewers for sure.

Veer (Vishal Aditya Singh) and Chandrakanta (Madhurima Tuli) are very much in love but they are unaware of what fate has in store for them as Bhadra Maa (Maleeka R Ghai) and Iravati (Urvashi Dholakia) has something very evil planned for them.

Click here to read more…

Credit: tellychakkar.com