Change in H-1B visa rules to hit the Indian IT sector hard

Added by Indo American News on March 13, 2017.
Saved under Immigration
By DhrubaSattwata Roy Choudhury

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has decided to temporarily suspend the premium processing of all H-1B petitions. This has spurred a lot of speculation about the Trump administration’s plans for the visa program.

New system to protect American worker’s interests?

A legislation has been introduced in the US House of Representatives. This legislation, among other things, calls for increasing the minimum salary of H-1B visa holders to $130,000. This would make it difficult for firms to use the program to replace the American employees with foreign workers, including those from India.

Credit: theindianeconomist.com

