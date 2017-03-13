Change in H-1B visa rules to hit the Indian IT sector hard

By DhrubaSattwata Roy Choudhury

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has decided to temporarily suspend the premium processing of all H-1B petitions. This has spurred a lot of speculation about the Trump administration’s plans for the visa program.

New system to protect American worker’s interests?

A legislation has been introduced in the US House of Representatives. This legislation, among other things, calls for increasing the minimum salary of H-1B visa holders to $130,000. This would make it difficult for firms to use the program to replace the American employees with foreign workers, including those from India.

Click here to read more…

Credit: theindianeconomist.com