Chariot Festival – 2017

HOUSTON: Orissa Culture Center (OCC) in collaboration with Sri Sitaram Foundation will celebrate the tenth chariot festival of Houston on June 25, at the India House, 8888 W Bellfort Blvd., Houston, TX 77031. The event is free for all and we invite people from Houston and neighboring cities to participate in this day long festival. As per tradition, OCC has celebrated the Lord’s bathing ceremony, also known as Snana Purnima and devotees are now waiting for their beloved Lord to come upon the chariot with His elder brother Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra to give darshan to all on the daya of the chariot festival.

This year OCC is proud to present an interfaith seminar during the late afternoon cultural programs. Speakers from different religious faith have agreed to share their views on their faith and belief system and bring out the oneness that binds all human being under one family. Among the distinguished speakers are Asvin Dave from BAPS, Venerable Seido from Budhist Organisation, Thomas Wallace of Christian Faith, Rabai Jonathan Siger of Judaism, Mrs. Ummehani Ismali on Islam, Mr. Harish Chandra on Sanatan Dharma and other speakers on Hinduism.

The primary objectives of this yearly celebration have been to promote traditional art forms of dance and music from Indian subcontinent and to propagate the philosophy of universal brotherhood and religious tolerance.

The evening program includes “Nrityanjali”, an offering of Indian classical dances, presented by dance schools based in Houston. The dances include Bharat Natyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak and Odissi. The schools participating are Kalangan School of Odishi Dance, Anajali School of Performing Arts, Abhinaya School of Performing Arts, Natya Upasana Dance Academy and Odishi Academy of Houston. The events of the day starts early in the morning at 9am with a free health camp organized by OCC. Everyone is welcome to come early and take this opportunity to get free health evaluation. The days’ programs include the following.

• Free Health Fair – 9:00 am to 11:30 am

• Rituals and worship – 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

• Interfaith Seminar – 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm

• Nrityanjali (An offering of classical dances) – 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm

• Chariot Procession, Maha Arati followed by Mahaprasad Dinner for all – 8:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Celebration of this festival is possible by generous support and sponsorship of participating organizations and individuals.

For sponsorship and other details please visit www.rathjatra.org.For information, please visit www.rathjatra.org or call 713-859-0507 or

You may connect on https://www.facebook.com/HoustonRathYatra

-An Orissa Culture Center Publication