Chennai-born Shefali now Seattle deputy mayor

CHENNAI: Having already gained kudos as a policy wonk in the field of transportation, 38-year-old Shefali Ranganathan of Chennai has now achieved another distinction. She has been named deputy mayor of the US city of Seattle.

Ranganathan was selected by mayor-elect Jenny Durkan to head her transition team, along with two others. She is the executive director of Transportation Choices Coalition, a nonprofit that lobbies for transit, walking and biking infrastructure in Seattle.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com