IAN- Home Page
Texas Renaissance Festival- Home Page

Chennai-born Shefali now Seattle deputy mayor

Added by Indo American News on November 20, 2017.
Saved under Diaspora
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Shefali_Ranganathan_Facebook

CHENNAI: Having already gained kudos as a policy wonk in the field of transportation, 38-year-old Shefali Ranganathan of Chennai has now achieved another distinction. She has been named deputy mayor of the US city of Seattle.

Ranganathan was selected by mayor-elect Jenny Durkan to head her transition team, along with two others. She is the executive director of Transportation Choices Coalition, a nonprofit that lobbies for transit, walking and biking infrastructure in Seattle.

Click here to read more

Credit:  timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *