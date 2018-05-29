MFAH- Home Page
Chennai Super Kings remain a people driven outfit

Chennai Super Kings players celebrate with the IPL 2018 trophy.

CHENNAI: Nine seasons, seven finals and three titles – CSK can easily be rechristened Consistent Super Kings. The consistency factor stems from the team management’s belief in sticking to the tried-and-tested formula as they made their way back to the tournament after a two-year hiatus. Their first move was to retain the talismanic MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the auctions earlier this year.

 

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

