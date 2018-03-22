Children’s India Culture Fest with Quiz, Art & Storytelling Competitions

MANVEL, TX: An Indian Culture Festival with a number of fun competitions will be held on Saturday April 7, 2018 at Rogers Middle School, 3121 Manvel Rd, Pearland TX 77584, from 1 to 6 pm. The event is open to all and festival entry is free.

Titled “Puranava – From the Ancient to the New” and presented by non-profit Global Organization for Divinity, the event will give adults and children alike, a glimpse into India’s regional diversity and colorful culture.

In Sanskrit, “Pura” means old and “Nava” means new. So the term Pura-Nava signifies and encompasses both India’s rich, ancient history and its more recent contributions to global development. As part of this festival, unique PuraNava Quiz and Art competitions will be held for children and youth of all ages, with exciting cash prizes and awards for the winners and gifts for all participants. The quiz competition is a way for children of both Indian heritage as well as other cultural backgrounds to learn more about India and its global contribution.

The Quiz Competition will be in three age categories – Grades K-4 (Individual), Grades 5-8 (Team of Two) and High school & College undergrads (Team of Two).

For quiz competition topics, guidelines and registration, visit www.tinyurl.com/puranava2018.

For each age group, there will first be a written preliminary round, with the top few participants moving to the finals.

An Art competition will also be held for participants of all ages, including adults. This will feature competitions in the Art of Storytelling, Coloring/Drawing/Painting on paper and canvas, Doodling, Digital Art and Rangoli (for adults). For art competition themes, guidelines and registration, visit www.tinyurl.com/ artpuranava2018.

Apart from the competitions, the Culture Fest will have exhibits from different regions of India, puppet shows, kids art and craft stations, henna and face painting, traditional Indian games, booths to try out Indian traditional wear and Indian languages, photo booths, vendors selling exquisite Indian clothes, jewelry and more. Visitors can also get to taste unique regional Indian foods, including many that are not commonly available in Indian restaurants. There will also be dance performances by children, showcasing India’s varied performing arts.

This project is supported by a City of Pearland Cultural Arts Grant program from the City of Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau.

For more information and booth/vendor sponsorships, please call 281-402-6585 or email houston.god@godivinity.org.